Arsenal ‘hold talks’ with ‘crucial’ Bayern star as double signing with Zubimendi ‘not ruled out’

Arsenal have ‘held talks’ with the representatives of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Kimmich’s Bayern deal expires this summer and the German international is allowed to negotiate with clubs outside of Germany.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years and with Arsenal unlikely to agree new contracts with midfielders Thomas Partey and Jorginho, manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ‘interested’ in signing Kimmich.

The 30-year-old has a wealth of experience and would not just bring a winning mentality to the Emirates if brought in, but world-class quality at both right-back and defensive-midfield.

He has been capped 97 times for Germany and is the current captain of the national team.

Kimmich has also won eight Bundesliga titles, three German Cups, six German Super Cups, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup with Bayern.

This would be a very handy addition to Arteta’s midfield but the player’s wage demands are expected to be gigantic, especially as he is available on a free transfer.

According to Sky Germany, talks with Bayern over a new contract ‘are ongoing’ but Arsenal are ‘interested’ and have ‘held talks with his representatives’.

It is said that Partey and Jorginho’s expiring contracts mean ‘midfield is an area Arsenal will look at in the next transfer window’.

The Gunners are also in talks to sign Real Sociedad playmaker Martin Zubimendi but the addition of another midfielder ‘can’t be ruled out’.

Sky Sports’ Nick Wright explains the Londoners’ interest in more depth:

Arsenal’s need for midfield reinforcements is obvious given their likely departures this summer and it is hardly surprising a player of Kimmich’s quality, on a free, might be deemed an attractive option. Kimmich is the wrong side of 30, making him considerably older than most Arsenal signings in recent years, but he is still at the peak of his powers and his experience and leadership would be invaluable, especially given the anticipated exits of two older heads in Jorginho and Thomas Partey. The 97-cap Germany international remains crucial to Bayern. He has played more minutes than any other player under Vincent Kompany this season, switching typically seamlessly between right-back and central midfield. His outstanding vision and passing ability shine through in both positions. He has produced nine assists in all competitions so far and that number is not unusual. Kimmich is a metronomic passer but he is also creative and capable of incision. He even carries a goal threat, averaging roughly four per season across his trophy-laden decade at the club. His world-class pedigree is of course well-known, but Arsenal’s interest was likely solidified by experiencing his full repertoire first-hand in last season’s Champions League quarter-final second leg. Kimmich scored Bayern’s winning goal that night at the Allianz Arena, heading in at the back post, and ran the game from the full-back position, creating twice as many chances as anyone else, with four, and also having more touches than any of his Bayern team-mates, with 90. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola loved him for his versatility and tactical intelligence as well as his quality while in charge of Bayern, using him mostly as a centre-back. But 10 years on, it is as a deep-lying midfielder capable of orchestrating the play and breaking down stubborn opponents that he could be most useful to Arsenal.

