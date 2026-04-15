Simon Jordan believes Leeds United have all-but guaranteed their status in the Premier League following Monday’s monumental 2-1 win at Manchester United – but has explained why the Whites can have a big say in deciding which of West Ham, Nottingham Forest or Tottenham Hotspur is relegated to the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side have been in fine form since switching to a 3-5-2 formation at the back end of November, losing just four times in 23 games across all competitions.

Despite that impressive form, Leeds United have remained in the relegation conversation, with a combination of several draws and the big improvement of West Ham under Nuno Espirito Santo ensuring they cannot yet class themselves as safe.

However, with Tottenham‘s results continuing to go south, the Whites took a giant leap towards safety with an impressive, though ultimately hard-fought 2-1 win at Man Utd on Monday night – the first time they have won a league game at Old Trafford in a staggering 45 years.

With appealing home games on the horizon, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan now thinks Leeds can be ruled out of the relegation conversation.

He explained: “The most important thing is, Leeds are in an FA Cup semi-final. Yeah, they’ve got 36 points. But look at their home games: They’ve got Wolves and Burnley. I mean, who would you want in your last two home games if not Wolves and Burnley? You’d have them all day, right?

“So you’ve got to be saying to yourself, well, we’re gonna stay in there [the Premier League]. What they will also do, ironically, is not just perhaps secure their future. They might be pivotal in the outcomes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham. They’re playing those two teams as well.

“Leeds can be the kingmakers of themselves, but they also might be ‘king-savers’ of one of the other two big London clubs. Because it’s going to be one of the other two. I think Forest seem to have pulled themselves together. So it’s gonna be West Ham or Spurs, and it looks now, as much as I might want it to be something different, it looks like it’s gonna be Spurs.”

Asked if it has gone from four sides in the relegation to just three, Jordan added: “Leeds have lifted themselves out of it.

“I thought Leeds have had too many draws and not quite been able to pull themselves to safety. I said about a week, 10 days ago that they were playing so well, but they hadn’t escaped. They were making themselves difficult for other teams to beat them; they were getting good points against big opposition, but they weren’t clambering away…

“But that result [on Monday] has finally given them some clear blue sky. So yeah, you look now and say it’s between the two London clubs and Forest.”

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