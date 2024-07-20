Inter ‘continue to think’ about Arsenal defender as Arteta strikes Calafiori ‘breakthrough’

According to reports, Inter Milan are keen on signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior as the Gunners close in on Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal have made Italy centre-back Calafiori one of their top summer targets as Mikel Arteta looks to make his defence even more impenetrable.

Several reports on Saturday morning claimed that there is now an agreement between Bologna and the Premier League club.

Sky Italia stated that the transfer is ‘very close’ to being completed after some top work from he 22-year-old’s agent.

David Ornstein of The Athletic and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano swiftly backed up the reports from Italy.

Romano has stated that there is a full agreement between Arsenal and Bologna thanks to a “breakthrough” in talks, with the Gunners expected to pay €45million (£37.9million) in total with a sell-on clause included.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Odegaard knocks £6.4m bargain off top spot: Every Arsenal signing post-Wenger ranked

👉 The most expensive goalkeepers ever: Arsenal match Chelsea with three appearances in the top 20

The signing of Calafiori – who starred for Italy at Euro 2024 after helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League – will result in one or two outgoings in the Arsenal defence.

Kieran Tierney has returned from his loan spell at Real Sociedad and will surely leave permanently, while ex-Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior has been strongly linked with a return to Italy.

The Polish international has been linked with Napoli, AS Roma, AC Milan, Bologna and now Internazionale in recent months.

It was recently revealed by Romano that Kiwior turned down the chance to be involved in the Calafiori deal after Bologna asked about him.

Arsenal will reportedly let Kiwior leave this summer, with a loan deal including an obligation to buy not ruled out.

The 24-year-old only joined the Gunners in January 2023, signing a five-year contract after completing a £20m switch to the Emirates.

Minutes have been hard to come by for Kiwior, who impressed during a spell starting left-back between December and March last term.

As we say, a potential exit has been accelerated by the signing of Calafiori, who will leapfrog Kiwior in Arteta’s pecking order.

A return to Italy will surely appeal to the defender and according to reports in Italy, Nerazzuri boss Simone Inzaghi is keen to bring Kiwior in as a deputy for Alessandro Bastoni.

Inzaghi ‘continues to think’ about signing Kiwior on loan and has added him to his list of defensive targets this summer.

It is believed that Inter are remaining patient in their pursuit and will wait to see what happens with Calafiori and Arsenal.

More: Arsenal news | 20 best players available on a free transfer