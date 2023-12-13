Klopp, Arteta slammed for ‘inciting pile-ons’ by Peter Walton in wake of Turkish referee punch

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will perhaps “think twice” before they “incite pile-ons” on officials in the wake of a referee in Turkey being punched in the face, says Peter Walton.

Halil Umet Meler was attacked by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, who ran onto the pitch after his side conceded a 97th-minute qualiser against Caykur Rizespor.

The referee was left prostrate as fans stormed the pitch and kicked him, before later being taken to hospital in an incident that has led to an indefinite suspension of Turkish Super Lig games.

The Turkish Football Federation, in a post on X, said it condemned the “inhumane, despicable attack”, which it blamed in part on “irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches, and TV commentators targeting referees”.

And Walton – who officiated in the Premier League from 2003 to 2012 and now works in the media – believes such an attack ‘could have just as easily happened over here’ due to a growing lack of respect for officials, pointing the finger specifically at Klopp and Arteta.

‘Every governing body needs to come out immediately and condemn these actions. Officials need to feel supported at a time like this,’ Walton wrote for The Times.

‘Then, maybe the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will think twice next time they rush to harangue an official or question his impartiality after the game and incite pile-ons.

‘However, words and statements only get you so far. The real truth is that we need to be much harsher in terms of the punishments we dish out. Only then might we see some real change.’

Liverpool Klopp was banned for two games and fined £75,000 last season after a clash with Paul Tierney, while Arteta was recently suspended for Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa having picked up three yellow cards, and awaits punishment having embarrassed himself in the wake of defeat to Newcastle in November.

Walton added: ‘We need longer bans, points deductions, managers should not be allowed to come to the stadium on match days. These sorts of deterrents send a message, that any form of abuse to officials is wrong and will not be tolerated.’

Refereeing chief Howard Webb said: ‘PGMOL stand in solidarity with our refereeing colleagues in Turkey and in particular Halil Umut Meler, who was the subject of a shameful attack following a Turkish Super Lig game last night. We wish Halil a full and speedy recovery. There is no game without match officials. Like all participants, they need to be valued and respected for the good of the game.’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: ‘There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field. It is totally unacceptable and has no place in our sport or society. Without match officials there is no football. Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels.’

