Klopp to take over at Barcelona? Liverpool boss top candidate to replace Xavi at the Camp Nou

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly emerged as a top candidate to take over from Xavi at Barcelona following his announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old informed the Liverpool ownership of his decision to stand down in the summer having taken charge of the Reds in 2015 with the former Borussia Dortmund boss announcing his departure in a video on the club’s website.

Klopp, who has been linked with Barcelona before, has won six trophies during his time at Anfield with the German winning both the Premier League title and Champions League.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Klopp told fans: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

And speculation as to Klopp’s next destination has already started with Spanish publication Nacional claiming that the German is one of ‘two new candidates to replace Xavi’ at Barcelona.

Xavi has been struggling to get Barcelona competing on the same level as rivals Real Madrid this season, while Girona are leading both the La Liga giants in the Spanish top-flight table.

That has led to mounting pressure for Xavi to find results and performances with speculation building that the Barcelona hierarchy is getting frustrated at his management.

And now Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil and Klopp are the two newest candidates to take over from Xavi with the latter ‘a specialist in rebuilding clubs in low times and financial problems’.

Reports that Klopp could take over have now ‘gained strength’ as Deco and Barcelona president Joan Laporta believe the German is ‘what is needed to restore enthusiasm to the stands’.