Klopp says Chelsea have ‘massive advantage’ over Liverpool in race for Champions League qualification

Jurgen Klopp argues with Mauricio Pochettino during the draw between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp says both Chelsea and Tottenham have a “massive advantage” over his Liverpool side this season in the race for Champions League qualification.

Liverpool, along with Arsenal, are considered to be Manchester City’s main challengers for for the Premier League title this season after a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign which has seen them win five of their six top flight games so far this season.

The only blot on their copybook was the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on the opening day, at which point many thought Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be in the running for the top four.

But the Blues have picked up just four points from their five games since as Pochettino struggles in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Despite those struggles, Klopp believes Chelsea, along with Tottenham, have a “massive advantage” over his side in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

“Chelsea and Tottenham have no European football,” Klopp said on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s match against Spurs on Saturday.

“Two heavyweights not in European football, they have the whole week to train when others travel. It’s a massive advantage.

“Getting into the Champions League this year will be a massive, difficult task because they will be well rested.”

After their 3-1 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

When asked if he was surprised how quickly his new Liverpool team gelled, Klopp replied: “Yeah. We had a good pre-season with a lot of players together, that is the main reason. That helps, definitely. Getting results in moments recently that may have gone the other way in previous years.

“Individually, their quality is good, the potential is there. The group is open for many things. This is a new start, year one for this team. We have created a basis and used it. We don’t know how good we are, how stable this is, but we’ve had good moments.”

READ MORE: New Liverpool hero is one of the best midfielders in Europe, a future captain and a perfect fit