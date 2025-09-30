Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp thinks his former club “risks being exposed” under Arne Slot, while he has commented on a potential return to management.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as he felt he needed a break from management and football generally after having long spells at Anfield and Borussia Dortmund.

At the time, Klopp suggested that he might never manage again, although he returned to football at the start of 2025 as the Global Head of Football at Red Bull.

Now, Klopp has had a detailed interview with The Athletic, in which he has reiterated that he currently cannot see himself returning to management.

“Not. At. All,” Klopp responded when asked whether he began to miss management at the start of last season.

“I was super happy with the way Liverpool performed. I watched some games. But it is not like, ‘Oh, it’s Saturday!’

“I didn’t know when games started. I was just out. I played sports. We enjoyed life, spent time with the grandkids, completely normal stuff, knowing I will work again. But knowing as well, that I don’t want to work as a coach anymore.”

He has previously suggested that he may never manage again and he still feels this is the case. He added: “That’s what I think.

“But you don’t know. I’m 58. If I started again at 65, everybody will say, ‘You said you’ll never do it again!’ Er, sorry, I thought 100 per cent (when I said it)! That is what I think now. I don’t miss anything.”

Klopp has also commented on the current state of the Premier League, praising two managers for “doing miracles”, while Liverpool “risk being exposed” under Slot.

“Wow, [Glasner at Crystal Palace and Iraola at AFC Bournemouth] are doing miracles,” Klopp added.

“A lot of things change. I don’t have an opinion about that, really. The football I watch is mainly Red Bull teams. Do I sit there and say, ‘What is football? How is it developing right now?’ That’s not really what I’m doing.

“City is on the way back, they change a little bit. Managers need that as well… a new way of looking at things to keep it fresh.

“Liverpool is playing a specific (style), so really, really good. Very offensive orientated. Do they take the risk a little bit of being exposed? Different ways to go, let me say it like that.

“I’m not the pope of football who tells people what to do. At least not outside the Red Bull world.”