According to reports, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen, who is ‘set to leave’ the Londoners in January.

Maatsen impressed while on loan at Burnley last season as his ten Championship goal involvements helped Vincent Kompany earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The Clarets attempted to sign the left-back on a permanent basis ahead of this season. They had a loan-to-buy bid (worth around £30m) accepted by Chelsea but Maatsen opted to reject this transfer.

There is real competition at Chelsea – who are top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table – and this is the case at left-back with Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell currently ahead of Maatsen in the pecking order.

Maatsen is yet to start a Premier League game under Mauricio Pochettino and according to TEAMtalk, he is ‘set to leave’ in January.

Chelsea are said to be ‘keen to do business at left-back as they try to cover injuries and prepare for outgoings’. Regarding potential destinations for Maatsen, the report adds.

‘Burnley have continued to keep track and are extremely interested in bringing the defender back to Turf Moor, where he spent last season on loan. However, sources state that Maatsen is keen to stay at a top club and the current position of Burnley, who are in the relegation zone, make it a no-go destination for him. ‘Manchester City have also kept tabs on Netherlands international and would be interested in a deal should the correct opportunity present itself after speaking with his representatives in July. Nothing moved past a conversation in the summer, however. ‘Sources also tell us that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to add more quality at left-back and the 21-year-old is an option should they chose to do any business in the coming months.’

READ MORE: Transfer gossip… De Bruyne to join Ronaldo; Liverpool ‘obsessed’ with Mac Allister-approved Boca star



The report also claims Chelsea could replace Maatsen with Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco. They explain.

‘They have spoken directly to the agents of the Italian international who is enjoying a stellar season. ‘As we recently confirmed, Manchester United are also keen on Dimarco and have been tracking him for a while. However, sources state that Chelsea are leading the race for any potential deal. ‘Inter would be looking for near £50 million if they are to sanction a transfer for a player who has three years left on his current deal.’

READ MORE: Ten crucial players who were almost sold by their clubs in the summer – failed Man Utd transfer at 9)