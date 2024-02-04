Klopp says ‘everything went against’ Liverpool as Van Dijk ‘hurt’ after ‘dominant’ display vs Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted Arsenal deserved to beat his side on Sunday, but bemoaned a number of decisions which went against his side.

The Gunners cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to two points after a thoroughly deserved 3-1 win at the Emirates.

“In general it was not our day I think, we can admit that,” Klopp said. “Arsenal deserved the three points, even when the circumstances were obviously a bit strange.

“A lot of things came together in one game. We didn’t play enough football or use Trent (Alexander-Arnold) in the way we wanted to.

“I’m not over the moon but it’s what it is, that’s life. You take that and work with it. We should have played better but everything went against us.”

Virgil van Dijk had a game to forget, undoubtedly at fault as Gabriel Martinelli had the easiest of tasks to pass the ball into an empty net after the Liverpool skipper misjudged a long ball along with his goalkeeper Alisson.

The centre-back hardly covered himself in glory for the other two goals either, rushing out of defence unecessarily for the first, and failing to close down Leandro Trossard for the third, but only took responsibility for Martinelli’s goal after a game he bizarrely claimed his side were the “dominant” force in.

He told Sky Sports: “The 2-1, I take full responsibility for, but that’s a big turning point in the game.

“I should have done better, should have made a better decision there and it hurts. It hurts for me and obviously the rest of the team.

“These things don’t happen too many times in my career and it’s a tough one but I will recover from this because I will learn from things that don’t go well.

“Before that, especially after the break, we were so good, we had opportunities, we were dominant. The atmosphere started to become more nervous.”

