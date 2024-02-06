Klopp exit: La Liga giants plan ‘approach in coming weeks’ as Arteta pursuit ‘begins to falter’

Barcelona are planning to ‘make an approach’ for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘in the coming weeks’, according to reports in Spain.

Klopp announced last month that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season.

The announcement came out of the blue and the German manager has confirmed he will take at least a year out of management.

He took over at Anfield in October 2015 and has gone on to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Klopp was already regarded as one of the best managers in the world when he joined Liverpool but the work he has done at Anfield has only enhanced his reputation.

The 56-year-old will not be short of options when/if he decides to return to management.

Shortly after Klopp revealed he is leaving Liverpool in the summer, Barcelona boss Xavi announced he would be doing the same.

Naturally, the Reds boss has been strongly linked with the La Liga giants, even though he is not planning to jump straight into another job, and it’s not as if the Blaugrana can afford to pay him the sort of salary that will change his mind.

It might not make a lot of sense but that is not deterring media outlets in Spain.

A fresh report from Diario AS says Barcelona are planning to ‘approach him in the coming weeks’.

It was been claimed elsewhere that Klopp is Barca president Joan Laporta’s ‘dream’ appointment and this report says he is ‘pushing in the German way’ with Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann also on his shortlist.

Klopp might be a dream appointment, but it is claimed that Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is ‘his big dream’ but is ‘a completely ruled out candidate’.

The approach for the Liverpool manager will come despite the fact Barca know ‘his desire to take a sabbatical is totally immovable’.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also been linked with the Blaugrana job but recently slammed the false reports which stated he would leave the Emirates at the end of the season to replace Xavi.

The report claims that the idea of Arteta – as well as Girona’s Michel and Real Sociedad’s Imanol Alguacil – joining the club ‘is beginning to falter’.

The two names ‘standing out’ at this moment in time are former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick and Porto manager Sergio Conceicao.

Flick seems like the most likely option, especially as he is a free agent, and is reportedly learning Spanish, which is hardly a coincidence.

Barca’s managerial search is not going smoothly, though, with Laporta and sporting director Deco ‘committed to coaches with very different profiles in every way’, which has led to ‘disagreements’ between the two.

Laporta would prefer to bring in a veteran coach, while Deco wants someone ‘with a lower profile’.

It would be surprising if the former’s dream becomes a reality, with Guardiola and Klopp seemingly unattainable.

