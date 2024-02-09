Klopp exit prompts Salah transfer U-turn amid ‘massive Saudi offers’ for Liverpool star

Mohamed Salah will now reportedly turn down ‘massive’ offers from Saudi Arabia to stay at Liverpool, and could even sign an extension at Anfield.

The Reds rejected a £150m bid last summer for Salah from Al-Ittihad, and widespread reports have claimed Saudi clubs retain a huge interest in the Egyptian striker.

Football Insider claim a number of Saudi Pro League clubs ‘are planning massive offers going into the main transfer window at the end of the season’.

But the report claims ‘well-placed sources’ insist ‘Salah wants to keep playing at the top level and challenge for football’s most prestigious honours’.

That clearly means not the Saudi Pro League, despite the forward previously being open to the move to the Middle East with his current Liverpool deal set to expire in 2025.

It’s further claimed that ‘the forward’s updated stance opens the door not only for him to stay at Liverpool and see out his contract but also, tantalisingly, to even sign an extension in what would be a surprise move’.

The news comes on the back of Jurgen Klopp announcing his departure from the club at the end of the season, with that decision said to have strengthened the resolve of owners Fenway Sports Group to keep Salah at the club.

Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister was always confident Salah was going nowhere.

He said: “I think that Mohamed Salah will definitely stay at Liverpool beyond this season. He has got far too much in his locker to be thinking about going and playing in the Saudi Pro League. If Liverpool go on to win a couple of trophies this season, or even just one, why would you want to leave?

“He will still want to be playing at an elite level, he doesn’t need to drop down yet. He can go to Saudi in two or three years’ time, but not yet, given his form this year.

“Liverpool are favourites for the Europa League and they’re top of the Premier League, so they look set for Champions League football next season and that is where Salah wants to be. He can do other bits later on.”