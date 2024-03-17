Klopp explains how it could have been ‘game over’ for Man Utd as Liverpool boss ‘really feels’ for club

Jurgen Klopp feels for Liverpool after his side were brutally dumped out of the FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp has explained Liverpool could have ensured it was “game over” in the FA Cup quarter-final, but he is proud that his side “gave everything” during the loss.

The Reds have a very good chance of winning both the Premier League and the Europa League this season. In the former, they are level on points with leaders Arsenal, and in the latter, they are favourites, having reached the quarter-finals with a 10-2 win on aggregate.

But a third trophy will elude them after they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the quarters by bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Red Devils went in front initially, before Liverpool scored twice to lead, and did that again in extra time after United equalised in the 87th minute of normal time to force the extra period.

But Marcus Rashford scored late in extra time, and the Reds lost the ball while going forwards, allowing Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo to break away – the former slotting the ball into his teammate’s path to score and dump Liverpool out.

After the game, Klopp hailed his players for their heart in the match, but suggested they had their chance to finish United off but couldn’t do it

“Super intense. United had a really good start in the game, we didn’t. We used the time and adapted well. We were outstanding but we had to finish the game off and we didn’t,” he told BBC Match of the Day.

“If you’re only one goal up it’s clear you’re opponent is there. We lose it in the end. I cannot ask for me.

“The boys gave everything. Our decision making was not great. You have to accept the result. They deserve to go to the next round. It was a period in the second half when we should have finished it but we didn’t and we know they could come back.

Indeed, he felt there was a situation in which they could have killed United off, but did not manage it, and he feels for the club that they came so close and were brutally beaten.

“I think my boys showed incredible character again. Super effort again. Everybody showed it. You cannot compare our season to United’s with the amount of games. It’s fine, we deal with it,” Klopp added.

“How could I doubt the character of my boys? I don’t. We use the situation and it’s game over. We didn’t use it and they ran through. I’m still proud of what I saw today. They boys have to recover and we will go for everything after the international break.”

“I really feel for our people. In a few weeks we come again and we give it another try.”

United will face Coventry in the semi final, but Liverpool have a chance at a rebuttal in this specific fixture, as they head to Old Trafford again on April 7 in the Premier League.

