Klopp favourite would ‘easily fit’ at Liverpool as Salah replacement, says McManaman

Steve McManaman reckons West Ham player Jarrod Bowen would “easily fit” in at Liverpool as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Arabia which was turned down by Liverpool in the summer, but that interest remains and the Reds’ resolve is expected to be tested again in January or the summer.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Anfield should the Egyptian depart, but Bowen – who has been previously targeted by Liverpool – would also be a good fit, according to McManaman.

Asked by Betfred whether the 26-year-old is capable of replacing Salah, he said: “I don’t see why not. He looked very dangerous against Liverpool on Sunday and he’s shown in the last couple of years what a good player he is.

“He caused Liverpool many problems but you don’t know whether they’d like to sign a bigger name if they lose Salah and when you consider the money they’d receive for Mo.

“However, I do believe that Jarrod Bowen could easily fit in at Liverpool because he’s a hard worker, he can play on the right or down the middle and he’s very dangerous.

“It goes without saying that it will be very difficult for Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah considering all he’s done for the club, but Jarrod Bowen could easily fit into their side and we will see if Jurgen can work his magic and develop Jarrod even more.”

Bowen already has four goals and an assist this season having cemented his place in Hammers folklore by scoring the winner in the Europa Conference League final last term, and scored a fine header in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big admirer of Bowen, having previously hailed the winger as an “unbelievable player” they were keeping track of at Hull.

Speaking last year, he said: “Bowen, what a player he became!” Unbelievable. We saw him as well at Hull and he was really good at that time. I’m not sure a lot of people expected this jump, but unbelievable player.”

READ MORE: Liverpool 2.0? God help us if this Jurgen Klopp side are nearest challengers to Man City