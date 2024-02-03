Klopp fears over Liverpool ‘leak’ confirmed but ‘private joke’ reveals true feelings ahead of summer

Jurgen Klopp suggested he should have got himself sacked by Liverpool for the ‘almighty pay-off’ instead of stepping down as manager this summer.

Klopp revealed his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season in January, citing “running out of energy” as the primary reason behind his decision.

The German has been charge at Anfield since October 2015, making him the longest-serving current Premier League manager, his tenure being the third biggest in the entire Football League pyramid.

Liverpool’s search for their next manager is underway but their season seems to have been entirely unaffected, the Reds winning both games since the announcement by beating Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup and Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League.

They top the Premier League table, with places also booked in the League Cup final, FA Cup fifth round and Europa League knockouts.

Despite the problems with burnout, Klopp has apparently maintained high spirit levels behind the scenes in particular, making light of the situation.

The Daily Mail say the German ‘privately laughed and joked that he should have got himself fired for the almighty pay-off’ instead of resigning in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were oustanding against Chelsea.

The same report says the Klopp ‘wanted the news to come out on his terms and it risked being leaked in the coming weeks’, which corroborates the claim of one former Liverpool player.

Gary McAllister suggested that was the reason the manager himself broke the news in the middle of the season.

“Jurgen had let the owners know in November so they’ve done amazingly well to keep it under wraps for this long,” McAllister said. “Part of me thinks the announcement has been made now because it might have been about to get leaked.”

The Mail report continues, stating that ‘all of the trusted confidants that were aware of Klopp’s exit kept the secret close but Liverpool would need to start contacting agents to replace the manager and his coaching team,’ hence why the announcement had to be made.

Klopp has rarely had to consider the prospect of being sacked, so phenomenal has his reign on Merseyside been.

Liverpool have won seven trophies in his nine years, finishing in the top four of the Premier League in six of his seven full seasons.

There have been some notable struggles, namely in early 2021 and during the 2022/23 campaign, towards the end of which Klopp acknowledged a different manager might have paid with his job.

“I’m aware of the fact that I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season,” he said last April. “We have smart owners – they know about the situation. If this was my first season, it would be slightly different.

“I’m not afraid [of the sack], no. There’s no need for being afraid, I need to deliver. I am not here as a mural on house walls, I am here to deliver.

“I am fully in – but we have to sort this. We cannot just continue playing how we do from time to time. I am really disappointed about us that we do this but it happens. We have to find a way out.

“The elephant in the room is probably why am I still sitting here in this crazy world? Last man standing,” he added, making light of the many sackings that had come that season with his role remaining untouched as Liverpool at one stage fell as low as 10th before a strong finish.