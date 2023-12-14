Klopp gives vivid detail of Mac Allister injury that could see him miss Man Utd clash

Jurgen Klopp says “the stud went through the muscle” when Alexis Mac Allister got injured, meaning the Liverpool man’s injury is “more tricky” than first thought and he could miss the Manchester United game.

Mac Allister has been a fixture of the Reds’ side this season, as one of four midfielders who were signed to make up for the fact that five left in the summer. The Argentine has played 18 times in all competitions so far.

However, he missed the last game – a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace – with a knee injury, and has not travelled for the Europa League game against Union Saint-Gilloise

Klopp has detailed the extent of the midfielder’s injury, which means he could miss the league game against Manchester United at the weekend, as he went into vivid detail regarding his absence.

“It’s a bit more tricky than we thought at the first moment. The other boy stepped on his knee and the stud went through pretty much the muscle on to the bone,” Klopp said in a press conference.

“Now, we have to wait until the bone is healed and until Macca can deal with the pain, because it is pretty painful.

“Macca is actually a super tough guy so we have probably to make sure just from an infection point of view nothing happens. That’s really important. I never had this injury for one of my players before but now we have it.

“I hope it will not take that long, I would like to say it’s day by day – but that would look like he could maybe play the next game but he will not be ready for that as well.

“I hope the next three or four days he makes big steps and then we will see.”

Indeed, that suggests he probably won’t be ready for the clash against the rival side. Wataru Endo played in holding midfield alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch against Palace, so that same midfield might well line up against United.

READ MORE: Liverpool are top of the Premier League but nobody’s really talking about them which seems… unusual