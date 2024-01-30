Klopp: Guardiola ‘recommends perfect’ PL boss to Barcelona as Liverpool manager’s ‘demands’ emerge

According to reports, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ‘recommended’ a rival Premier League manager to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

It was confirmed over the weekend that current head coach Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. This decision has been made with them joint-third in La Liga and cut adrift of title chasers Girona and Real Madrid.

In a statement, Xavi said: “I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”

It has been heavily reported over the past couple of days that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is Barcelona’s ‘top’ choice to replace Xavi.

Klopp‘s contract is not due to expire until 2026 but he has decided to depart Liverpool in the summer as he has run out of steam and in need of a break.

Despite Klopp being understood to be eyeing a sabbatical, Spanish media have claimed that Barcelona are ‘convinced’ he wants to replace Xavi.

Over the weekend, it was claimed by Spanish outlet Nacional that Klopp has made a ‘series of demands’ to Barcelona chiefs and ‘he has indicated to five players that he does not want them to be under his command next season’. The ‘doomed’ players at risk are reportedly Oriol Romeu, Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Joao Felix and Marcos Alonso.

Another manager on Barcelona’s radar is Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi and Fichajes are reporting that he has been ‘recommended’ to the La Liga outfit by former manager Guardiola.

Guardiola is said to have picked De Zerbi as an ‘ideal option’ for Barcelona as the Manchester City boss thinks he would be the ‘perfect fit’. The report adds: