Could Jurgen Klopp and Erling Haaland both be at Real Madrid next season?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez doesn’t just want Jurgen Klopp to lead Los Blancos from the touchline next season, he also has the ‘great goal’ of pairing Kylian Mbappe with Erling Haaland.

Xabi Alonso was dismissed by Real Madrid this week and has been replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, though reports suggest the Madrid chiefs are scouring the market for a new, more experienced boss to come in at the end of the season.

There have been reports over the last few months that Perez is obsessed with bringing former Liverpool boss Klopp to the Bernabeu as head coach.

The speculation had long been dismissed as unlikely with Klopp taking up a new role at Red Bull just last year but Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisted on Tuesday that the ex-Liverpool man give an approach ‘serious consideration’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Jürgen #Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again. Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.’

READ: Liverpool and Man City ‘dream’ of Alonso appointment to replace Slot and Guardiola

And Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that senior figures at Real Madrid “really appreciate” Klopp but an approach won’t be made unless the former Liverpool boss goes public on his intention to resume coaching.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate Klopp.

“The first step must be Klopp deciding he wants to return to coaching. If he does that publicly, then yes, he would be an option for Real Madrid in the summer.

“At the moment Klopp remains focused on his role at Red Bull and has said clearly that the Xabi Alonso situation is not linked to him.”

A report later on Wednesday claimed Klopp would request six signings to join him at the Bernabeu, and Fichajes have confirmed Klopp is ‘the great favourite to take over’, with everyone at Madrid aware that Arbeloa – who lost to Albacete in embarrassing fashion in his first game in charge on Wednesday night – is no more than a ‘short-term bet’.

READ MORE: Real Madrid decide ‘No.1’ target to replace Arbeloa as Klopp ‘would’ accept job on one condition

The Spanish outlet adds that Perez is targeting a ‘second big bombshell’ in the form of Manchester City star Haaland.

The report adds: