Klopp hails ‘special player’ Mo Salah after 200th goal as Liverpool forward labelled ‘insane’

Mohamed Salah looks content after game in which he scored his 200th goal in England

Jurgen Klopp labelled “insane” Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah a “special player” after he notched his 200th goal in English football during a win against Brentford.

Liverpool came into their home game against the Bees off the back of a couple of poor results on the road. They came close to losing to Luton in the Premier League last week before pulling it back late on and drawing 1-1.

They then fell to a 3-2 loss against Toulouse in the Europa League in the week. However, they have had no such struggles at Anfield over the course of the season.

Indeed, they’ve won all nine of their home games in all competitions, the 3-0 win over Brentford the latest of those.

It was a historic day for Salah, who notched twice, in turn registering his 200th goal in English football. After the match, Klopp lathered praise on the special talent.

“Goal No.200 in England, right? Exceptional, played a super game today. Two players always around him, he kept the ball. We had so many good moments first half,” he said, quoted by Liverpool Echo.

“Composure for first goal is insane. No doubt in that area, you see it on the scoresheet. Special player.”

Klopp also weighed in on the fantastic atmosphere at Anfield, which has helped his side to win every game there this season.

“We can create an atmosphere, the people are ready. They are always ready to go and we must react to that. It was like that again today. The boys showed passion. Anfield did the rest. It’s a special place, we all know that,” he said.

Next up for Klopp’s Liverpool side is a trip to the Etihad to face table-topping Manchester City after the international break. The boss is not happy at the timing of the game on November 25 – 12:30.

“How can you put the Man City game on at 12:30? These people don’t feel football. There could’ve been a moment when these two teams have 30 international players, we pick up the South Americans on one plane to arrive here,” he added.

