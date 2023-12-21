Jurgen Klopp hints at future Liverpool transfer, labelling West Ham player as his ‘favourite’ in the Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen, who has been linked with a move to Anfield over the past few months.

The Reds thrashed the Hammers 5-1 last night in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, showing the clear gulf in class between the two Premier League sides.

Klopp was still full of praise for Bowen, however, who has scored an impressive 12 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

As previously reported by Football365, the manager is considering bringing in Bowen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi in the summer. Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the 31-year-old, but they are expected to renew their interest at some point next year.

Given he is past his peak, if Al-Ittihad launch a similar bid next summer then Liverpool will find it very difficult to turn down.

Bringing in a replacement will be incredibly tough, though. Salah is already Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League and is still firing in the goals for the Merseyside club.

The Egypt international has netted 15 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season and has also made eight assists. One of those goals game against West Ham on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Klopp hits out at Anfield atmosphere in Liverpool call to arms – ‘Give your ticket to somebody else’

But now, Klopp has dropped a big hint on who he would like to bring in if Salah does leave.

Speaking after the 5-1 win at Anfield, Klopp said: “In quarter-finals, everybody can smell the chance to go through.

“In a very busy period, finding a line-up which can go and go and go because West Ham is a physically really strong team,

“David [Moyes] is doing an incredible job, I have to say. They are good again, through in Europe, it’s really impressive. Injuries issues as well.

“Playing without [Michail] Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players – it’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops.”

Of course, heaping praise on Bowen does not guarantee that Klopp will make a move to sign him next year, but does confirm that he would be happy to see him join Liverpool.

As mentioned, Bowen has scored 12 goals already this season. The talented winger has shown his versatility recently, playing out of position as a centre-forward on occasion.

If he keeps up his current run of form, it seems very likely Bowen will be playing for England in Euro 2024.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool step up their interest in Bowen, should Salah leave for Saudi Arabia next year. He has just signed a new seven-year contract, though, so he certainly won’t come cheap.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal and Liverpool among flawed title contenders in a throwback Premier League season