Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had more mixed news on the injury front as goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to training ahead of schedule but the midweek injury to Alexis Mac Allister “doesn’t look good”.

Alisson injured a hamstring in the draw at Manchester City late last month and was not expected to return until the visit of Manchester United next weekend.

However, there is a slight possibility the Brazil international could come back into contention to face Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime, although the same cannot be said for Mac Allister.

“Alisson looks good. I don’t know if good enough for tomorrow,” said Klopp, who already has Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic out injured.

“Macca doesn’t look good. We have to see day by day. We have to see how he shows up. I don’t expect him to be ready for tomorrow.”

Matip is set to be out for the rest of the season following his ACL injury in the 4-3 win over Fulham, leading many to question whether the 32-year-old may have played his last game for Liverpool, seeing as he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

But Klopp refused to rule out a new deal for the Cameroonian, who has made 201 appearances for the Reds having joined them on a free transfer seven years ago.

Asked whether there’s chance he could be offered an extension, Klopp said: “I would say so (there is a chance of a new deal) but it’s not my decision.

I’m pretty sure the club will show their class. We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that.”

Liverpool could go top with a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday lunctime (don’t remind him) ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa later in the day, and Klopp admits there’s an “unusual” situation at the Premier League’s summit as things stand.

“It looks like it’s a bit unususal City is not top of the table with ten points between first and second. Arsenal are doing extremely well. Aston Villa are super strong. United, I’m not following it, but they are around.

“Even we could have a few points more, but we don’t. We just prepare for the next game and try to be ready again.”

