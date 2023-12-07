Klopp labelled a ‘big baby’ after Liverpool manager’s ‘touchy’ response to cheeky presenter – ‘liven up!’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been called a “big baby” after his “touchy” response to a presenter after his side’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

You’d think that Klopp would have been in a chipper mood after Liverpool beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane but he was not pleased with Amazon Prime presenter Marcus Buckland’s post-match quip.

Liverpool do not have much time to recover from Wednesday night’s victory as they travel to face Crystal Palace in the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.

The Reds have often found themselves in this kick-off slot and it has infuriated Klopp over the years.

After Buckland joked that the Palace game is at the manager’s “favourite kick-off time”, Klopp responded: “That’s brave, that’s really brave I have to say to make a joke about that, really.

“It is constant, now we go home, I don’t know what time we’ll arrive, 1am, 2am and we play again.

“We have two sessions Thursday and Friday, so it’s fine to recover, and Crystal Palace play tonight as well, so it’s absolutely fine.”

He continued: “I realise you don’t understand it as well, even when you work in football so why should I try to explain it again?

“If you make a joke of that, trust me you’re completely ignorant. But, it’s good, obviously football is entertainment and I understand it’s all good.”

When Buckland suggested that he did not intend to “disrespect” Klopp, the Reds boss added: “You were already.

“All good, you can say what you want, just I can’t say what I want because that would be different.”

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has consistently butted heads with Klopp so it’s hardly a surprise that the ill-informed pundit has responded to the manager’s comments.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “He’s a big baby, isn’t he?

“It’s okay when he wants to make a joke about things. The poor presenter Marcus Buckland is having a little joke about it… liven up, Jurgen. Liven up Jurgen, you big baby.

“They are quite touchy these managers, aren’t they? Pep Guardiola has had a go at Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards – Roy Hodgson as well and now Klopp!

“These presenters, you don’t know when you can have a joke with these managers, they are so touchy!”

Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United leaves them second in the Premier League and just two points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

They have a tough run of fixtures coming up before Christmas as they face Palace, Manchester United and Arsenal.