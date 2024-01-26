Klopp leaving Liverpool: How Carragher, Tuchel, Souness & the world of football reacted to bombshell news

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the bombshell news that he’ll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The German coach was expected to remain in the post for at least another two years, having signed his last contract extension to 2026. Everything was looking set for him to further cement his legacy as a modern-day legend at Anfield, having done well to revitalise the squad and get them competing for the biggest honours once again.

He cited running out of energy as the key reason for making the decision but stressed how keen he is to end his incredible stint as Liverpool manager on a high.

