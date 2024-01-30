Klopp future: Euro giants convinced ‘seduced’ Liverpool boss will ditch sabbatical; ‘advantage’ emerges

Barcelona are ‘convinced’ that they can persuade Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to ditch a sabbatical to take charge at the Camp Nou, according to reports.

The German announced late last week that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season after admitting that he had become weary in his role at Anfield.

And there has already been increased speculation as to where he could end up next and who could be replacing him at Liverpool next campaign.

Barcelona could be an option for Klopp with reports already linking him to the Camp Nou before Xavi’s announcement on Saturday that he too will be stepping down at the end of the current season.

“I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca,” Xavi said in a statement.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”

And now the rumours Klopp will swap Liverpool for Barcelona in the summer are growing with Spanish publication Sport claiming that the Catalan giants are ‘convinced’ they can change the German’s mind about taking a sabbatical.

It is understood that Klopp ‘will listen’ in case Barcelona ‘go all out’ in their attempts to persuade him to move to Spain with managing in the La Liga something the Liverpool boss has ‘always been seduced’ by.

And Sport reveals that Barcelona have an ‘important advantage’ in their efforts to sign Klopp, the report adds:

‘The Klopps have a farm in the town of Andratx, in Mallorca, of 5,000 square meters . Therefore, exchanging the rain and cold of Liverpool for the more pleasant sun and Mediterranean climate could appeal to them.’

Liverpool could face an uncertain period after Klopp departs with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all entering the final 18 months of their contracts.

And Van Dijk admits he is “very curious” to see which direction Liverpool go in after the former Borussia Dortmund boss departs Anfield.

Van Dijk said: “The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change.

“I’m very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation.

“It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era – I am still part of it that’s why I don’t like to talk about it – and that is my main focus.

“Hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”