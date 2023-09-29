Klopp identifies ‘the main reason’ for early Liverpool success; addresses Spurs, Chelsea advantage

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks “the main reason” for their early-season success has been a “good pre-season with a lot of players together”.

The Reds have made a very encouraging start to the new season with 16 points from a possible 18 in their first six Premier League matches.

Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night means Klopp’s men are still unbeaten in all competitions this season.

When asked if he was surprised how quickly his new Liverpool team gelled, Klopp replied: “Yeah. We had a good pre-season with a lot of players together, that is the main reason. That helps, definitely. Getting results in moments recently that may have gone the other way in previous years.

“Individually, their quality is good, the potential is there. The group is open for many things. This is a new start, year one for this team. We have created a basis and used it. We don’t know how good we are, how stable this is, but we’ve had good moments.”

Speaking ahead of their crucial clash against Tottenham over the weekend, Klopp addressed the fight for the top four, the Liverpool boss said: “Chelsea and Tottenham having no European football and being able to train all week when we and all the others travel makes it difficult.

“The performance is as important as the result; I would take a win, but it wouldn’t give me an indication to where we are. There will be dips and difficult moments; we show we can adapt but we do not start the game in a great way. There is a lot of work to do. This is a tough week. Tottenham away, Union [Berlin] at home and Brighton away are all tests.”

On the Tottenham match specifically, Klopp added: “It is a really tough test. I can’t remember an easy game; we played at Newcastle, that was tough. Chelsea too; the away games have all been tough and home games not easy.

“Tottenham is doing really well. Ange [Postecoglou] seems to be a top bloke, I’m looking forward to meeting him. If you saw Celtic play you’d know how good a coach he is. He is delivering good football in a year when Harry Kane left. He is doing extremely well; they are exciting to watch. It’ll be a test for both of us.”

On the new investment at Liverpool, Klopp continued: “I can understand that people want to spend money. I’m part of that as well. We shouldn’t forget we are building a new stand, which will improve the atmosphere [at Anfield]. We built another stand, a training ground, bought Melwood [former training ground] back. A lot of things that keep the club in a healthy state for a long, long time.

“If someone helps us, that is great. The better place we are in, the more we can spend. We are not playing in the Champions League, which is a financial blow; we’ve improved the team anyway. It is good news; the money will be well used.”