Klopp believes Liverpool ‘are outstanding until we’re not’ after strange Tottenham win

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the performances of Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott after Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-2 at Anfield.

Tottenham were lucky not to be humiliated by Liverpool as two goals in the last 20 minutes helped them only lose by two goals when it easily could have been by six or seven.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early on before Andy Robertson’s tap-in on the brink of half-time.

When Cody Gakpo scored to make it 3-0 four minutes into the second half, it felt like Liverpool would go on to win very handsomely.

Harvey Elliott made sure of the points with a peach of a goal in the 59th minute, before Spurs made the score respectable thanks to goals from Richarlison and Heung-min Son.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory, Reds manager Klopp said his side were “outstanding” before Tottenham got themselves back in to the game and was high in praised of Mohamed Salah and man of the match Harvey Elliott.

“We are outstanding until we are not,” the German said. “It was a really good game.

“Tottenham can put pressure on Aston Villa again for the Champions League.

“In high performance things, you need a spark. I would say three points is enough and the boys thought that. Anfield was a special place today. We were 4-0 up, I made the changes and we lost organisation.

“Tottenham showed how good they could be. I was happy with the performance.

“We were good in pretty much all areas offensively. The passes were good. So many things were good. We stayed calm. As long as they don’t break the lines then it’s fine, let them pass. I liked our game a lot. The goals were outstanding.

“Mo [Salah] was outstanding, he played a really good game. His side with Harvey [Elliott] was good. I was pleased for him. None of the boys want to play not great, why would they? Mo showed what he is capable of.

“You do it when you do it and if you miss it, then you miss it. If we win all three then we can achieve the fifth highest points tally of Liverpool.

“I would be lying if I said I was at my highest emotion but I have another game. In two weeks time is another day. I have said it before, I love absolutely everything about this club.

“We will see how this game will be. Maybe it’s pouring down and we cannot stay outside for long. There’s a good chance it’ll be raining, by the way.”

Elliott admitted that Liverpool’s performance levels dropped after his strike from outside the box made it 4-0.

“There was motivation to go out there and put it right,” he said. “We know we’ve not been good enough in the last few weeks and we wanted to put it right.

“I thought it was going over to be honest [his goal]. I saw it drop at the end. It’s about time I scored a goal, I think I’ve hit the bar and the post in the last few games.”

Elliott assisted Cody Gakpo, who made it 3-0 in the early stages of the second half, and the Dutch attacker dedicated the goal to his newborn son.

“It was a disappointing few weeks where the results were not what we wanted,” Gakpo told Sky Sports. “We could have scored more. It was a good day.

“Everyone wanted to do their best in the last few weeks but it didn’t work. We wanted to enjoy it, play for goals, defend together and it was a good result.

“It was a good result and a good header. I’m very happy, very blessed. That was one for my son.

“Everybody is aware of the situation [with Klopp leaving]. We wanted to show it for the fans but also for the manager and that’s what we did today.”

