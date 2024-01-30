Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has reportedly ‘rejected’ the chance to return to Anfield, where he would be tasked with ‘restructuring the club’ following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Edwards was at Liverpool between 2011 and 2022, joining as a chief analyst before becoming head of methodology and then the club’s technical director and sporting director.

He is one of the best in the business and pulled off some incredible signings and sales during his six years as sporting director.

After it was confirmed he would leave the Reds in June 2022, Edwards became linked with a host of top clubs, including Newcastle United.

More recently, however, it has been Manchester United looking at appointing the Southampton-born director, and is someone new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe likes.

He has been out of work since departing Liverpool and has now reportedly turned down the chance to return to Anfield, where he would take on an ‘more senior role’ than before.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) ‘made contact with Edwards over the weekend’.

Tasked with ‘restructuring the club’ after it was announced that Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season, the 44-year-old has ‘rejected’ the offer.

Romano wrote on X on Tuesday afternoon: ‘Liverpool have made contact with Michael Edwards over the weekend. FSG plan was to offer to be in charge of the restructure at the club.

‘Understand Edwards has rejected LFC proposal as he’s not interested even in a more senior role as of today.’

FSG clearly know how difficult it will be to replace Klopp in the dugout, but his departure will be felt all around the club, not just on the pitch.

The German is the Reds’ most successful manager of the 21st century, bringing Liverpool their first-ever Premier League title in 2020.

He has been going toe-to-toe with Manchester City over the last six years but has came up second best to Pep Guardiola’s side more often than he would have liked.

Klopp will hope he can do one over his old rival this season, to leave Anfield in the best way possible.

Liverpool remain in the Europa League, are in the final of the Carabao Cup, the last 16 of the FA Cup, and are top of the Premier League.

If Klopp can sign off with the quadruple, it would be one of the greatest seasons in the history of English football.

