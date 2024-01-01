Klopp heaps praise on ‘sensational’ Liverpool as Howe claims Newcastle ‘feel hard done by’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised his “sensational” Reds team for their 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Mohamed Salah converted one penalty and missed another on a night where he scored two goals before flying off to join up with Egypt for their Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Salah also provided an assist for Cody Gakpo – who scored the crucial third goal for Liverpool – while Curtis Jones bagged the other goal of the game for the Reds.

Liverpool are now three points clear of second-placed Aston Villa at the top of the Premier League table with Klopp’s side winning four and drawing two of their last six matches.

And Klopp was delighted with his side’s performance against Newcastle, he told Sky Sports: “It was a sensational game from my team. We started extremely lively. Everyone saw Dubravka or we ourselves made sure the score didn’t get too clear.

“Super game. I loved so many aspects of the game bar the goals we conceded.

READ MORE: Man Utd crave a striker, Liverpool a centre-half: What every Premier League club needs in January

“Unbelievable game. Unbelievable atmosphere. Counter-pressing wise it was for football schools. They have to watch that, take it and keep it. It was everything good.

“The show must go on. We now have five or six days so three training days. It will change the world from a freshness point of view.

“Dominik Szoboszlai with a hamstring, we hope not too serious. Other players felt it as well. It’s super intense. But there’s no alternative if you want to win football games.”

Diogo Jota came off the bench to win an 86th-minute penalty from which Salah scored his 151st Premier League goal but Newcastle boss Howe was miffed by the decision to award Liverpool a spot-kick.

Howe said: “A lot happened. Action packed game. We’re disapointed with the way we defended.

“I didn’t think the second one was a penalty. And I did think Sean Longstaff’s one before that was.

“It shouldn’t be given. Martin has pulled his hand away. He’s had two steps before going down. For me it’s not a penalty. Even the first one the contact was so minimal. We feel hard done by.

“You have to have the mindset that you create your luck. Feeling sorry for yourself never has any positive outcome.

“The players gave everything. I back the quality of the group. In time we’ll get the results we need.”