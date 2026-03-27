Jurgen Klopp says one of Mohamed Salah’s teammates can “maybe” surpass the Egyptian’s “ridiculous” goalscoring record at Liverpool and rubbished Jamie Carragher’s claim over the legendary Reds forward.

Salah is now third on the club’s all-time list with 255 goals behind Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346) but will now remain in that spot after announcing he will leave the club at the end of the season amid a difficult second season under Arne Slot having driven the Reds to the Premier League title in the Dutchman’s first.

READ: Mo Salah is no Luis Suarez; the Liverpool fan verdict is in

Carragher has highlighted the stroke of good fortune which saw the Reds sign him over Germany international Julian Brandt.

He said on Stick To Football: “A really interesting one is Mo Salah and Jürgen Klopp is quite open about this. He didn’t want to sign Mo Salah, he wanted to sign Julian Brandt and Liverpool had tried to sign Salah when he went to Chelsea, so the people behind the scenes were still there.

“Salah then went to Roma, and they were very adamant that ‘No, we have to sign this player’. And then you look at what Mo Salah has done. It can easily go the other way, but I do feel that this idea that a manager should just buy every player – I don’t think it’s right.”

READ MORE: Salah among the greatest transfer Plan Bs that actually worked out, including Manchester United icons

But Klopp has dismissed Carragher’s claim, insisting he and the Liverpool bosses were “100 per cent” convinced by Salah despite the club talking to Brandt and other wingers in the recruitment process.

“There’s always a story that I wanted to sign Julian Brandt or something like that,” Klopp said.

“This is the situation, with that when you go for a winger you talk to seven or eight, and yes, we spoke to Julian Brandt but we spoke to Mo Salah, it’s not he [Brandt] didn’t want it so we took him [Salah], whatever people think I don’t care, but in the moment we were 100 per cent convinced he was the one, more convinced than he was probably in that moment because he, at least not with us, maybe inside he was.”

Klopp also believes it will be very difficult for any current Liverpool star to match Salah’s absurd numbers, but did name one who could “maybe” get there.

“I hope he [Salah] can have a successful rest of the season,” Klopp said.

“We texted actually last night, I really hope he enjoys the rest of the season but I know Mo can only enjoy it if you win football matches and he scores.

“I really hope that on the last matchday, you all will have a smile on your face, and just be be happy and thankful that one of the most incredible careers that we will ever be apart of, that’s how it is.

“Where he came from, what he went through and what he gave us… incredible.

“In the moment, when you work with him, the bigger view it’s ridiculous, just ridiculous, unmatched numbers, we may sit here in 10 years, maybe Ekitike [will break his record] but it will be difficult.

“One of the all time greats, definitely, will leave the club in the summer, and let’s see where he will show up next.”

READ NEXT: Ranking replacements for the 25 best forwards in Premier League history