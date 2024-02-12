Liverpool have been told three reasons why Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso will snub a move to the Premier League giants in the summer.

The Premier League leaders are searching for a new manager as it has been confirmed that Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of this season.

Klopp’s contract is not due to expire until 2026 but he’s indicated that he has run out of steam and needs a sabbatical. Despite this, he is being heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

As for Liverpool, Alonso is the current favourite to replace Klopp. He is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen, who are five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday morning that Liverpool are “really well informed” on Alonso’s situation but he is “appreciated” by Bayern Munich.

“It’s important to say that Xabi Alonso, a former Bayern player, has always been appreciated by people at the club, and now he’s also having this fantastic experience as Bayer Leverkusen manager,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“He could be a future candidate for the Bayern job, as they have appreciated him since last year, but it’s not something happening now, and Liverpool are also well informed on the situation of Alonso – they know everything about his contract situation at Leverkusen and how to appoint the Spaniard in the summer.

“So, Liverpool are really well informed, but we’ll have to wait also for the Reds to appoint a new sporting director. Then they will decide how and when and in which way to ‘attack’ the Alonso situation.

“We also have to see if they go for another candidate, because there is a shortlist, it’s not only Alonso. But, for sure, Alonso is the main candidate for Liverpool – this is not something new that is happening today, but something they’ve had in mind for a long time.”

Real Madrid have also been linked with Xabi Alonso in recent days. Spanish outlet Nacional claimed over the weekend that he ‘will return’ to the Spanish side after ‘asking’ Leverkusen to ‘negotiate’ his exit.

Alonso is in a great position with elite clubs around Europe chasing him. But Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rofles has given three reasons why he thinks the Spaniard will snub interest from Liverpool and Co. to remain stay he is.

“Yes I’m sure,” Rofles told Sport1. “One is contract constellations. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club.

“He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team.

“We will definitely have a top team available next year. These are all points that, in addition to contracts, coaches like Xabi but also players who arouse interest from other clubs often keep us with us.”