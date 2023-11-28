Klopp ‘negotiates’ his Liverpool exit with European giants; ‘astronomical’ fee required to seal deal

According to reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ‘held talks’ with Barcelona chief Joan Laporta over a move to the Spanish giants.

Klopp is regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history as he has successfully transformed Liverpool around his image since taking over in 2o15.

In over 450 games in charge across all competitions, the 56-year-old has helped Liverpool lift the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Liverpool are hatching a ‘plan’ to ensure Klopp and Virgil van Dijk do not follow Mo Salah in leaving in the near future.

Klopp is under contract until 2026 but given how important he is to Liverpool, they will no doubt be looking to tie him down to a longer deal at some point.

But if Spanish outlet Nacional are to be believed, Klopp has ‘held talks’ and has ‘negotiated’ with Barcelona over replacing their current head coach Xavi.

The club legend helped Barcelona win La Liga last season but they are currently fourth in the table and is under increasing pressure.

Klopp is said to be ‘very well positioned’ on the agenda at Barcelona but it would be a ‘highly complex operation’ to get him away from Liverpool.

The Reds ‘do not plan’ to let him leave and it would reportedly take an ‘astronomical investment’ to make it happen.

The report finishes by saying that people should be ‘very attentive to this possibility’ but it is not mentioned whether Klopp would even be interested in a move to Barcelona. Make of that what you will.

Liverpool expert Neil Jones recently mentioned former midfielder Xabi Alonso – who is working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen – as a potential Klopp successor.

“Xabi Alonso looks, to me, like the next big thing in terms of European coaches,” Jones told Caught Offside.

“The job he has done at Bayer Leverkusen has been little short of extraordinary, and I know he was incredibly highly thought of from his days managing Real Sociedad’s B side too.

“Speaking to those who know Alonso, and who know his way of working, it is clear that he has the temperament and intelligence to succeed in management. He worked under some of the best coaches in the history of the game – Guardiola, Ancelotti, Benitez, Mourinho, Del Bosque – and it is clear that that has had a big influence on him. Furthermore, the type of player he was – someone who relied on speed of thought rather than speed of foot – lends itself to management, I would say.

“Of course, he will know that bigger tests await. He has been on pretty much a constant upward curve for the last 12 months, and we are yet to see how he handles a rocky spell. But the early evidence is that this is a coach who, as he did as a player, can go right to the top.

“Liverpool manager? Maybe one day, although I suspect that Real Madrid or Bayern Munich might get there first…”

