Klopp’s next club: Liverpool manager tipped to join Euro giants as four likely destinations are mooted

Stan Collymore thinks Jurgen Klopp will “back away from management for a while” after leaving Liverpool before making his return.

The footballing world is still in shock following the announcement that Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

The German head coach was initially expected to remain with Liverpool until the end of his current contract in 2026 but he is departing early as he has run out of steam.

With Xavi under pressure, Klopp has been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona in recent months but he has indicated to reporters that he could retire from management following his Liverpool departure.

“If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no,” Klopp told reporters.

“But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible.”

Collymore cannot see Klopp managing another club in England but he has picked out Bayern Munich, Germany’s managers job, Barcelona and Real Madrid as potential next steps for the 56-year-old.

“I think for Klopp the next year or two is likely to see him go under the radar. He might pop up at sporting events around the world from time to time, but ultimately I think he’ll back away from management for a while,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

FEATURE: Who replaces Jurgen Klopp? Liverpool legends and Boot Room candidate lead top 10 contenders

“He came out and said straight away he’ll never manage another club in England and I believe him. Even though I believe Klopp will return to management in the future, I don’t think we’ll ever see him back in the Premier League — unless it’s for Liverpool.

“I suspect he’ll end up at Bayern Munich, or maybe even as Germany’s national manager if Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t work out. There is a possibility Barcelona and Real Madrid will want him — I think if Real Madrid in particular were to be offered the chance to hire Klopp right now, they’d take it, with no hesitation.

“But I go back to my earlier point — I understand Klopp’s decision to step away from the game, but I don’t believe this is the last we’ll see of him on the touchline.”

Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to succeed Klopp and he is the “only man” he can see taking over at Liverpool ahead of next season.

” If Liverpool reaches out to Alonso, no disrespect to Bayer Leverkusen, but I am sure he will go to Carro and tell him he wants to leave,” Collymore added.

“From my point of view, I really don’t think anything Leverkusen say will make the slightest bit of difference. Alonso is the only man I see replacing Klopp at Anfield.”