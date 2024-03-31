Klopp praises Liverpool for ‘best we have played against De Zerbi’ on Brighton boss’ audition

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side put in their best performance against Brighton under Robert De Zerbi on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds went back on top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat the Seagulls at Anfield.

Klopp: Brighton have incredible quality

It was remarkably the 26th point Klopp’s side have picked up from a losing position this term and is the first time he came out victorious against De Zerbi – who is one of the favorites to replace the German this summer.

Understandably, Klopp says Sunday’s performance was the best he has seen against Brighton under the Italian.

“I would have loved to not be 1-0 down, I would love to have been four or five nil up but that’s the best we played against De Zerbi’s Brighton,” he told Match of the Day.

“Playing wise it was really good, defending wise, yes always a struggle but there’s been games against Brighton we were never close but this time we were calm. That is the first of the last 10, let’s keep going.”

On move for the winner, Klopp added: “That is an unbelievable ball [from Dominik Szoboszlai]. It is the creativity and the quality, seeing that. He sees Macca [Alexis Mac Allister], his first touch is incredible and then he sees Mo [Salah].

“How wasteful we were at all the other moments it was good we had this genius football moment to finish the game off.

“Brighton have incredible quality. That is the measure I have for how good we were today because I really respect them. They had chances, they took more risks all of a sudden and we got slightly tired.

“We deserved to win the game. That is what you want and then on top of that it is really cool.”

Man of the match and ex-Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister told Sky Sports: “We didn’t start as we wanted but it was an amazing game. We played against an unbelievable team.

“I know them very well, I know what they can do and it was a tough match but in the end we won it and we are very happy.

“I would rather not concede so early but the mentality of the boys is amazing and that is what you need when you are 1-0 down, and today we showed it again. But next time we have to start the game winning, not losing.”

