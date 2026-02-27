Klopp ‘previously impossible’ Liverpool signing now feasible in Real Madrid ‘major revolution’

Jurgen Klopp could now sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer if he takes over as Real Madrid head coach, according to reports.

Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso at the beginning of January after the La Liga side lost in the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid took the decision to hire Alvaro Arbeloa on the same day in a fluid process after rumours that some of the players were unhappy with Alonso’s tactics and team selection.

There are already rumours that Arbeloa could be replaced at the end of the season with former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Benfica’s Jose Mourinho all linked.

On Klopp potentially joining Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel earlier this year: “Real Madrid lost their first game with Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, being eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Albacete, but this does not change anything about his future. It was his first game and he had only one training session, so it cannot be judged as part of an Arbeloa era.

“Arbeloa will have his opportunity in the Champions League and La Liga, and those performances will define his chances of continuing beyond this season. At the same time, Real Madrid will still be planning for summer 2026 in case they decide to make a change.

“On Jurgen Klopp, there are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate him, and I can confirm that he has supporters within the club. However, this must start from Klopp himself. Real Madrid will not approach him asking if he wants to return to coaching.

“If Klopp decides publicly that he wants to return, then he could be considered in the summer, but only if Arbeloa does not stay. For now, Klopp remains focused on his role with Red Bull and there is nothing advanced with Real Madrid.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Klopp is ‘preparing his move to Real Madrid, which seems increasingly likely’ with talks ‘progressing very well, and Florentino Pérez is genuinely optimistic about reaching an agreement’.

However, Real Madrid president Perez ‘needs to fulfill the promises he has made to the German manager’ in order to convince him to take over Arbeloa.

His four non-negotiable departures are Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, David Alaba and Franco Mastantuono, while he would also like to see three new arrivals.

Klopp wants a world-class right winger with Kenan Yildiz or Morgan Rogers his two ideal targets, while his ‘main priority would be bringing in a center-back to solve the team’s defensive problems’ with Nico Schlotterbeck or Ibrahima Konate top of the list.

And one signing that seemed ‘previously impossible’ was Mac Allister but with Klopp coming it ‘could be feasible’ as Real Madrid look set for a ‘major revolution’.

Amid rumours that Klopp is poised to leave Red Bull and return to club management imminently, Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff responded earlier this week: “That is complete nonsense and entirely made up.

“On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with the work Jurgen Klopp is doing. He invests a great deal of time and effort, is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and continues to develop our Red Bull football philosophy in a sustainable way.

“We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That is where we are putting all our focus and energy.”