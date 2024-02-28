‘Oh my God’ – Klopp reacts to Liverpool kids doing it again as Danns says ‘it feels like a movie’

Trey Noni became the third youngest player in Liverpool history on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s kids did him proud again as Lewis Koumas scored on debut and fellow 18-year-old Jayden Danns registered his first two goals as a depleted Liverpool side beat Southampton 3-0 at Anfield.

Victory, just three days after an exhausting 120-minute Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, set up an FA Cup quarter-final at arch rivals Manchester United.

Whether the academy players will be required for that will depend on how fast the club can rehabilitate the 13 players currently injured in the next fortnight but regardless they have done their job.

Koumas, son of former Tranmere and West Brom midfielder Jason, was one of six players 21 or under in the team.

And it was one of his fellow academy colleagues Bobby Clark, one year his senior and making his 10th appearance, who supplied the assist just before half-time.

Danns, the son of former Crystal Palace midfielder Neil and who only made his debut at Wembley, came off the bench to score the second in the 73rd minute which allowed Anfield to breathe a sigh of relief.

That allowed Klopp the luxury of sending on Trey Nyoni, who at 16 years and 243 days became the club’s youngest player in the competition and third youngest in the club’s history.

That was the signal for the party atmosphere to kick in with the Kop singing “we haven’t won a trophy – since Sunday afternoon” – just before Danns fired home his second in the 88th minute after goalkeeper Joe Lumley parried Conor Bradley’s drive.

Klopp struggled to take it all in after the game, saying: “Oh my God, the whole event was pretty special again. We don’t want to make it always around us and the situation we’re in.

“The situation is horribly difficult. We have too many games and not enough players. For some reason there is a really positive mood around the dressing room and the training ground.”

Liverpool set up a quarter-final showdown at Manchester United and Klopp acknowledged: “That’s great and we don’t take these things for granted.

“It was super difficult tonight but we deserve to go through. It was a top performance from a specific moment. It was top, top, top.”

Liverpool forward Jayden Danns admitted life currently feels like a movie after his two-goal cameo against Southampton.

The 18-year-old told ITV: “Honestly, just a dream come true. I’ve supported the club since birth so to come on and score at the Kop End, it’s unreal. It doesn’t feel real. It feels like a movie for me.”

