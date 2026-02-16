Jurgen Klopp now works for Red Bull after leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has revealed that the Liverpool hero turned down approaches from Chelsea and Manchester United when he left Anfield at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Klopp won Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League title while in charge of the Premier League giants, along with the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup (twice), departing as an honorary scouser and club legend after nine years on Merseyside.

The German cited exhaustion when he made the bombshell decision to step down and insisted he would never manage another club in England and may not return to top level coaching at all. He has since become global head of soccer for the Red Bull group.

Xabi Alonso’s sacking by Real Madrid has led him to be heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and when asked about his client returning to the dugout, his agent Marc Kosicke revealed some of the enquiries that have been made.

Kosicke said: “At the moment, I don’t see that happening, because he’s very happy with his new role and in this environment.

“Maybe at some point he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he’s very, very happy in his role. Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England national teams. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.

“Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These enquiries haven’t stopped. Jurgen has undergone a metamorphosis, moving away from being a coach with a broad perspective towards more management responsibilities.”

Chelsea and Manchester United have both denied they made enquiries.

In an earlier interview with Transfermarkt, Kosicke also claimed that Bayern Munich made an approach for the German just months before he led Liverpool to the Premier League title.

“Bayern came very close to signing us twice,” he said. “Once in 2008: Uli Hoeness wanted Jurgen Klopp, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wanted Jurgen Klinsmann.

“And after Niko Kovac (who was sacked in November 2019), when Jurgen was at Liverpool, they approached us again. Nobody thought things would be so successful with (eventual Bayern boss) Hansi Flick. There just wasn’t the right momentum.”

Reiterating his stance on a return to management, Klopp said last month: “I don’t expect to change my mind, but I don’t know.

“We’re building a house right now and my missus wanted to have a really big trophy room. There was another small room and I said, ‘This is enough because we know how many trophies we have, we will not add any.’

“It might sound arrogant, but I know I can coach a football team. But I don’t need to do it until my last day.”