Klopp replacement: Liverpool ‘admire’ PL boss for one main reason as four alternatives to Alonso emerge

According to reports, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is ‘admired’ by Liverpool, who are identifying potential replacements for Jurgen Klopp.

For the first time since 2015, Liverpool are searching for a new permanent manager as Klopp announced on Friday morning that he would be leaving the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

The Reds are on course to win at least one trophy this season as they are in the final of the Carabao Cup and top of the Premier League. But Klopp has decided that now is the time to move on as he has run out of steam in his ninth year in charge at Anfield.

Liverpool’s board have been aware of Klopp’s decision since November and they are facing the difficult task of replacing their beloved manager.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to be the next Liverpool manager. He would be a popular appointment as his side are currently two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Reds are expected to face competition in the race to acquire Alonso, who is also being linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

So if Liverpool cannot bring in Alonso, a report from The Athletic claims Frank is a potential candidate for the manager’s job.

Frank has been Brentford’s manager since 2018. He has done a remarkable job at the Premier League club and he has now surpassed 250 games as their boss.

After guiding Brentford to promotion via the Championship play-offs in 2020/21, Frank has managed to establish the Bees as a Premier League club and they are on course to avoid relegation this season.

The report from The Athletic also reveals that Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann could be looked at by Liverpool.

‘Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, a boyhood Liverpool fan, are also on the radar. ‘Thomas Frank also has his admirers after his body of work at Brentford, allied to the fact there are stylistic similarities between his side and Liverpool’s high-pressing, ultra-energetic approach. ‘Julian Nagelsmann may also be of interest, although he must first navigate the Euros with Germany.’

After Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup on Sunday, Klopp – who is being linked with Barcelona – admitted that he had to “pull himself together” after an outpouring of emotion from loved ones and supporters after making his announcement.

“It’s emotional but I have to pull myself together. I received all the messages. I’m not made of wood,” Klopp told reporters.

“It was a top performance from everybody involved, really good.

“We could have passed a little but with more purpose, direction and being quicker in the way we scored two goals but conceded a set-piece goal.

“But it is clear when you are as dominant as we are, if we improve in some departments we create more chances.”