Klopp replacement: Liverpool set to ‘approach’ first choice successor after ‘gentleman’s agreement’ reveal

Liverpool are reportedly planning to ‘approach’ Xabi Alonso as the Bayer Leverkusen head coach is their ‘number one choice’ to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Premier League giants are searching for a new manager as it has been announced that Klopp will leave the club at the end of this season.

Alonso is the current favourite to be Liverpool’s next manager. This is understandable as he is currently working wonders in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, who are two points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.

Having previously played for Liverpool, Alonso would be a popular appointment and Football Insider are reporting that the English club are about to step up their interest in him.

The Reds are said to be ‘planning an approach’ for Alonso as he is ‘their number one choice to succeed Klopp’.

The report adds: ‘It is believed the Merseysiders are planning an approach for the Spaniard to ascertain his interest in taking the job after having two months to do their analysis on candidates.’

A report from Football Insider earlier this weekend claimed ‘Liverpool are working around the clock to replace Klopp and his entire backroom team’. The report added.

‘Liverpool’s senior figures are now on the hunt for a new manager and multiple backroom hires ahead of the start of next season. ‘An inside Anfield source has revealed the club’s search for a successor began in November when FSG president Mike Gordon took the call from Klopp that he was planning to step down at the end of the season. ‘The club’s data department, headed by director of research Will Spearman, has been doing background work for the past two months on which candidates across the globe might fit the bill stylistically given Liverpool’s brand of football and the players set to make up the bulk of he squad over the coming years.’

While there is not a “proper release clause” in Alonso’s contract, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Bayer Leverkusen which would allow him to leave.

“Alonso is a fantastic manager, and it’s no surprise to see links with other clubs now, though I’m told there is no proper release clause in his contract,” Romano said.

“There is nothing official for other clubs to trigger – I’m told it’s just a gentleman’s agreement between Alonso and the Leverkusen board. Alonso was on the list of some clubs this summer, but Leverkusen insisted he was staying, but that they would let him go to a top, top club in the future.

“Alonso will be the one with the final decision, and he will make that decision in the summer, but there is no normal release clause, so it’s about convincing Alonso, rather than paying a formal release clause to Leverkusen.”