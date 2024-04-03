According to reports, a ‘drastic change’ in the summer managerial merry-go-round has boosted Liverpool as they face competition for Ruben Amorim.

Jurgen Klopp announced in January that this season will be his last as Liverpool‘s head coach so Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are in the process of identifying his replacement.

Amorim is the ‘favourite’

Xavi Alonso had been the clear favourite to replace Klopp but the Bayer Leverkusen boss has pulled out of the running as he has made it clear that he is sticking with the Bundesliga leaders for at least one more season.

Instead, it is being reported that Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim has emerged as the new ‘favourite’ to join Liverpool.

Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon are on track to win the Primeira Liga this season and Liverpool are facing competition for his signature.

The Independent are reporting that Barcelona are ‘racing to try and secure’ Amorim but Alonso’s decision has ‘drastically changed’ the managerial picture.

The report explains: ‘The widespread feeling from industry figures directly working in this summer’s frenetic managerial market had been that Amorim would go to Barcelona and Alonso to one of Liverpool or Bayern Munich, with the Anfield club more likely to get the Basque tactician.

‘Alonso had been the outstanding choice for a number of clubs, and one reason Barcelona were more preoccupied with procuring Amorim was that they felt he was more attainable with so much focus on the Bayer Leverkusen manager. ‘Yet, Sporting’s high release clause, understood to be around €13m (£11.1m), was one of a few reasons nothing had yet been confirmed. ‘That has now drastically changed, with clubs that had been prioritising Alonso now looking at Amorim. Although the Portuguese played down interest in him in the last week, he has become the top target for a number of European clubs.’

Nagelsmann to the Premier League?

While Liverpool are ‘considering’ Amorim, it is noted that ‘Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi are among those on an expanded list at Anfield’.

Current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has also been heavily linked with Liverpool but he is also on the radar of Man Utd as they consider whether to replace Erik ten Hag. The report from The Independent adds.