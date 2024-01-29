According to reports, Manchester United-linked Ruben Amorim has emerged as a ‘surprise candidate’ to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Premier League giants are in the market for a new manager as it was confirmed last week that Klopp will leave the club at the end of this season.

The race to replace Klopp at Liverpool is wide open at the moment but Bayer Leverkusen’s Xavi Alonso is the current favourite to become their new manager.

The Reds are also understood to have their eye on Amorim. He has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag at Man Utd and Portuguese journalist Sofia Oliveira claimed in November that he would be “very willing to listen to a possible proposal” from the Red Devils.

“He’s predisposed to take bigger steps that he can handle. You need to look at Manchester United in that context,” Oliveira said.

“He’d be very willing to listen to a possible proposal, but I don’t believe it’d be a project he’d snatch up, flirt with, or embrace with open arms.

“Bear in mind it’s a club that’s very much in dispute. It has that aura of being a great English club, a grand old club. But it doesn’t seem like at this point in his career he’d want to take that big a step. Not if you’re looking at the current situation at Manchester United.”

Man Utd could face competition from Liverpool in the race to acquire Amorim, as The Daily Mail are reporting that he has been identified as a ‘surprise candidate’ to replace Klopp.

The report claims Amorim is considered an ‘outsider’ in the running to become Liverpool’s new manager but he is ‘very well connected and shares an agent with the Reds’ Luis Diaz’. However, it is noted that ‘he is just one name from a large pool which Anfield chiefs will assess’. The report adds.

‘Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, though, is seen as the hot favourite at this early stage. Roberto De Zerbi is also high on the shortlist. ‘Both have their shortcomings, with Reds legend Alonso relatively new to management and De Zerbi’s system seen by some as too open for a top club. ‘The fact Real Madrid signed Carlo Ancelotti up to a new deal last month perhaps opened the path slightly for Liverpool – many suspected the Italian could leave this summer – but a vacancy at Barcelona, plus weekly turmoil at Manchester United, mean the Reds will face competition for whoever they make their first-choice target.’

As for Klopp, reports from Spanish media claim he has been picked out by FC Barcelona as their ‘top’ choice to replace club legend Xavi, who is leaving the La Liga giants in the summer.