Ange Postecoglou has the “clout” to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool according to Chris Sutton, who has tipped three star players to follow the German out the door this summer.

Klopp announced on Friday that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, sparking great speculation as to who will replace him at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso is currently the frontrunner but Sutton reckons he lacks the experience to take on the role.

Postecoglou could be a good fit though, according to the former Blackburn and Chelsea striker.

“I feel sad that he’s leaving,” Sutton said. “Because he’s been such a giant, he’s charismatic, but it’s the challenge of how Liverpool have pushed Manchester City. Without Klopp, Manchester City would have just romped absolutely everything. How is somebody going to replace a giant like him?

“They’ll need a manager with a bit of clout to handle the situation. It’s a hospital pass isn’t it?

“If you’re talking about a fit, nobody can replace Jurgen Klopp, but someone who has the stature and the presence to go in and handle that situation at Liverpool because it will be no doubt tough to handle.

“You touched on Alonso, I agree with you with Alonso. He’s still a rookie manager as such and would it be the right time? Does he need a longer apprenticeship? I suspect that he does.

“Steven Gerrard’s name comes up because of his connection but I think Aston Villa has done him in, in terms of the way, you know, would Liverpool think about him.

“But Ange Postecoglou would fit style of football, he’s got the experience, he’s won things, and he has a bit of clout, and they’ll need a manager with a bit of clout to handle the situation.”

Van Dijk is one of three star names whose contracts need sorting ahead of 2025, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. And though there are no immediate concerns that the captain wants an exit, he wants to see what happens next before signing any extension.

Sutton believes Salah and Van Dijk will leave at the end of the season and their exit will only make the job Klopp’s successor has even harder.

“There are people out there who think it’s the end of an era with Klopp,” Sutton said. “It looks like Salah will move on at the end of the season. Would the likes of Van Dijk think ‘Klopp brought me into Liverpool, this has been a great success’ and maybe think about another challenge.

“Because you know I think it will have had a massive impact on the players and the team and they’ll be desperate for Klopp to leave on a high and to win the Premier League and if they can win four trophies that would be remarkable.

“We can’t speak for individuals like Van Dijk, but maybe [Andy] Robertson will leave as well. Maybe they’ll see that as the end of an era and Klopp having a clean break, taking all his staff has the right time to move on.”

