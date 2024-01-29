Klopp replacement: Xabi Alonso would ‘100%’ take Liverpool job as Dalglish example eases concern

Xabi Alonso would ‘100%’ replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool if he was offered the job, as John Aldridge used Kenny Dalglish as an example to ease what he believes will be the big concern over the Bayer Leverkusen boss.

Klopp dropped the bombshell on Friday that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, leading to great speculation as to who will replace him in the hotseat at Anfield.

Alonso is the current favourite ahead of Roberto De Zerbi with the bookmakers, with his Bayer Leverkusen side currently leading German giants Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Former Liverpool striker Aldridge is convinced Alonso – who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 – would jump at the chance to return to the club.

He wrote in the Liverpool Echo: ‘Xabi Alonso has taken the world by storm in Germany, what he’s done with Leverkusen is pretty unbelievable. I know Xabi, he’s an absolutely genuine fella. He gets the club, he loves the club. He’s got a great feeling with the fans and it’s mutual for what he did at the club.

‘Would he want the job? Oh yeah, I think so. 100%. But it’s not for me to say. He’s come out and said he doesn’t have the experience, which we know, but Kenny Dalglish didn’t have the experience when he took over.

‘But Kenny had the backroom to look after him. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. But I wouldn’t know. Honestly, it’s one hell of a decision.

‘I’ve never, ever known a situation where both Manchester teams and most Everton supporters are celebrating Liverpool losing a manager. I’ve never, ever seen that in football in my life.

‘It shows you how good this man is and how good Liverpool Football has become, because of the envy from other clubs. It’s amazing, it shows you the depth of what the man has done.’

Aldridge believes the lack of continuity at Liverpool could be a problem, with Klopp’s backroom staff set to leave with him.

He added: ‘One concern is that there is not going to be anyone left from Jurgen’s backroom staff so it’s a clean sweep.

‘It’s always a danger no matter who you are, even if you’re a s**t manager. There is always a risk involved when you change manager, absolutely 100%. It’s a gamble, it’s going to be a gamble. Let’s hope the owners get the right gamble and the right fit.’

MAILBOX: Xabi Alonso would be doomed as next Liverpool manager. And who really forced out Klopp…