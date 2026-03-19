Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has reportedly ‘asked’ one Chelsea star to follow him to Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but reports in recent months have suggested that he could return ahead of next season.

The Liverpool legend has been Red Bull’s Global Head of Football since the start of 2025, but it has been reported that he could be lured back into management by Real Madrid or PSG.

Real Madrid have been mooted as a likely destination for Klopp as it remains to be seen whether current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is the right man long-term. However, PSG is another option as Luis Enrique is out of contract in 2027 and linked with Premier League clubs.

And a new report in Spain claims Klopp is already making plans to build his PSG squad, though this is unlikely to be the case as the Ligue Un side have been tipped to give a firm ‘response’ over losing Enrique.

Still, the report claims Klopp is ‘in love’ with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandes and has ‘asked’ the World Cup winner to follow him to PSG.

READ: Arsenal sixth as deepest Quadruple runs ever ranked, with sweary Guardiola in sight



Real Madrid have also been linked with Fernandez, who has been one of Chelsea’s star performers this season and has opened the door to leaving the Blues this summer.

It has since been reported that Chelsea are willing to go to extreme lengths to keep Fernandez, but the report in Spain claims he has been ‘convinced’ to leave to be a ‘centrepiece of Klopp’s project’ at PSG.

This report has likely been incredibly dramatised, but a summer exit is possible for Fernandez and a report from Caught Offside claims Chelsea are ‘prepared’ for his departure and have identified three possible replacements.

READ MORE: Chelsea squad is ‘expensively assembled mishmash of children and sh*t’



A source for the outlet said: “Chelsea ideally don’t want to sell, but they’re also realistic about Enzo’s situation ahead of this summer.

“It’s been a topic of discussion for some time, so they’ll be prepared.”

Nottingham Forest and England standout Elliot Anderson is said to be ‘high’ on Chelsea’s list of possible replacements, but they have two more targets in mind.

The report adds:

‘Anderson is high up on Chelsea’s list, as confirmed by multiple sources, but keep an eye as well on AZ Alkmaar sensation Kees Smit, and Wolves teenager Mateus Mane.

‘As already mentioned, Anderson has been heavily pursued by the two Manchester clubs and would cost £100m or more, so that’s far from a straightforward deal for Chelsea.’

READ NEXT: Maresca to Rosenior next? Man Utd and Liverpool in 10 manager downgrades

