Klopp ‘requests’ Liverpool ‘shrewd’ move for low-cost Mo Salah replacement ‘six months early’

Jurgen Klopp would reportedly like Liverpool to sign PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko, who is a ‘possible long-term replacement’ for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been in fine form this season as he’s grabbed 11 goals and seven assists in his 17 Premier League appearances.

Salah is currently a leading contender for this season’s Player of the Year award in the Premier League after being targeted by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer.

The Middle East side failed with a £150m bid for the attacker a few days before the summer transfer window closed. They were expected to submit an improved offer but they decided against going back in for the Liverpool standout.

Al-Ittihad are expected to renew their interest in Salah at some point in 2024, though. The attacker’s current Liverpool contract expires in 2025 so they may be better off cashing in on their prized asset before his value declines.

It will be difficult to replace Salah as he is still one of the best forwards in the world, but PSV youngster Bakayoko has emerged as a potential target.

The 20-year-old – like Salah -is one of this year’s leading assist providers in Europe and he’s grabbed four goals and 13 assists in his 27 appearances this season across all competitions.

Reports in Spain recently claimed PSV would be willing to let Bakayoko leave for just £21m in January and Fichajes are of the understanding that Liverpool are ready to snap him up during the winter transfer window.

It is suggested that Klopp has ‘requested’ the signing of Bakayoko and the Premier League giants are ‘considering a shrewd move’ for him ahead of January.

Liverpool are said to be ‘evaluating the possibility of going six months early in the search for a possible long-term replacement for Salah’ and they ‘have their eyes’ on Bakayoko.

Bakayoko came close to joining Brentford in the summer for a deal worth around £34m so it is difficult to see PSV being willing to let their promising youngster leave for just £21m in January while he continues to enhance his reputation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed after PSV’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League group stages earlier this month that “Premier League clubs are still monitoring Bakayoko”.

“It was an impressive performance from Johan Bakayoko against Arsenal last night and I’m not surprised, honestly, because he’s an elite talent,” Romano said.

“Brentford were more than close to signing him before Bakayoko rejected them to play Champions League football at PSV. I’m told Premier League clubs – not specific ones yet – are still monitoring Bakayoko, so this looks open.”