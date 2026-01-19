According to reports, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has issued two ‘requests’ to Real Madrid if he is to replace current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

The beloved former Liverpool boss has been out of management since leaving the Premier League giants at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Klopp opted to take a break from football as he ran out of steam towards the end of his nine-year stint at Anfield, and he even suggested that he may never take up a managerial role again.

The 58-year-old returned to football at the start of 2025 as he became Red Bull’s Global Head of Football, but he has also been heavily linked with a potential return to management over the past year.

In recent weeks, Klopp has been mooted as a potential Real Madrid manager, as it remains to be seen whether former Liverpool defender Arbeloa, who was recently appointed to replace Xabi Alonso, is a long-term solution.

READ: Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid is a terrible but intoxicating idea



Towards the end of last week, German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed Klopp is ‘seriously considering’ a move to Real Madrid.

‘Jürgen #Klopp is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer, as exclusively revealed,’ Plettenberg said on X.

‘#RealMadrid have always fascinated him. He is happy at Red Bull and has a strong identification with the Red Bull project, but there are at least two projects for which he would return if EVERYTHING fits: Real Madrid and the German national team.

‘Klopp and Real Madrid – one to watch for summer 2026.’

This has given the Spanish media enough fuel to fabricate reports that the ex-Liverpool boss is already making demands to Real Madrid, which is probably not actually happening.

READ: Real Madrid star has ‘already agreed’ to join Chelsea in ‘imminent’ record-breaking transfer



A report in Spain claims Klopp has set two conditions to replace Arbeloa as he has ‘requested’ that the La Liga giants ‘get rid’ of Vinicius Junior and Franco Mastantuono.

The report claims: ‘Vinicius is demanding an exorbitant salary, one that would put him on par with Kylian Mbappé, a privilege he hasn’t earned on the pitch, given his abysmal performance. And worst of all is his childish attitude. Klopp is convinced that some of the existing problems would be solved by the departure of the number ‘7’.

‘And the second name to appear on Klopp’s blacklist, leaked by ‘Kicker’, is Franco Mastantuono. He doesn’t believe he has the necessary level, at least not at present, to play for Real Madrid.’

Real Madrid are also said to be working on a signing after a report from our pals at TEAMtalk claimed Chelsea are ‘ready’ to sell Enzo Fernandez to the Spanish giants.

Now, the report in Spain claims Real Madrid are ‘negotiating’ a deal to sign Fernandez for around 100 million euros (£86m), and Klopp ‘fully agrees’ with this ‘top priority’ transfer.

The report adds: ‘The transfer fee for Enzo Fernández will not fall below €100 million. Chelsea considers him a key player and has no intention of letting him go for free. Initial talks have already taken place, and the London club has made it clear that he is not leaving.

‘Sources close to the situation say that Enzo would welcome a move to Real Madrid , especially if the sporting project is led by Klopp and he is guaranteed a leading role.’