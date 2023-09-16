Klopp reveals how Liverpool ‘changed everything’ at HT vs Wolves; lauds ‘exceptional’ 20-year-old

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool had to overcome a “really bad” first half performance to beat Wolves 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Molineux.

Liverpool could have easily been two or three goals behind at half-time against Wolves in the early kick-off on Saturday as Gary O’Neil’s side were dominant in the early stages.

Hwang Hee-Chan broke the deadlock in Wolves’ favour but they were punished for their wastefulness in the second half.

Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson scored to turn the game around before Hugo Bueno’s own goal in stoppage time made it 3-1 in Liverpool’s favour.

Liverpool have now won four of their first five games of the 2023/24 season and they are top of the Premier League ahead of the rest of this weekend’s fixtures.

Speaking post-match, Klopp admitted that it was impossible for Liverpool to play as “badly” in the second half as they did before the interval.

“The good thing about the first half is that it was so bad we couldn’t play that bad in the second half,” Klopp told TNT Sports.

“We had low energy level, some others as well. We changed the system and one player and it was a bit more speed up front, natural speed. We controlled the game better. We changed everything at half-time.

“The first half was really bad, the second half was really good. A massive three points. The truth as well is Wolves caused us so many problems. We were not able to close the gaps.”

READ MORE: Liverpool go top but Wolves expose Klopp transfer window mistake before running out of steam



When asked about Liverpool’s strength and depth, he added: “We have a good squad, no about it. We had a super strong bench today. There’s quality, no doubt about it. But even with quality, you can play badly, that’s what we did in the first half. So now we have a day of rest and prepare for the Europa League.”

On Robertson’s goal: “Andy hasn’t scored that many goals so nice for him. He’s super consistent over the years. A top bloke, a good guy. And a world-class left-back – not every day, but often.

“The goal was exceptional. In the first half that would never have happened, Robbo appearing with a goal like that. It was still a surprise for everyone. I think Curtis Jones made his 100th game, too, and that’s special as well.”

On 20-year-old Jarell Quansah’s display: “He did exceptionally well. In possession as well he was calm. It was like we had just met in the car park before the game with the organisation in the first half! But he played really well.”

READ MORE: Prem clubs ranked on AFCON and Asian Cup absentees… Forest, Man Utd suffer; City, Toon unscathed