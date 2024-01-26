Jurgen Klopp has revealed how Liverpool’s players reacted when he informed them that he will leave the Premier League giants at the end of the season.

Shockwaves were sent around the footballing world on Friday morning as Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

Klopp‘s contract is not due to expire until 2025 but the highly respected manager announced that he informed Liverpool chiefs in November that he plans to move on in the summer, with him admitting that he is running out of steam.

Since taking over in 2015, Klopp has done an unbelievable job as Liverpool boss and is now regarded as one of the best managers in the history of the Premier League.

Klopp is on track to go out on a high as Liverpool are top of the Premier League and have qualified for the Carabao Cup final. They also remain in contention in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Klopp admitted he “had to tell someone” when he felt he could no longer be a “top manager” for Liverpool.

“You realise we are not young rabbits anymore and we don’t jump as high as we did. I didn’t think about it on purpose, it just happened,” Klopp told reporters.

“This club, especially with the team we have, needs a top manager at its level. When I can’t be there anyone, I have to tell someone. I told the club the decision and my coaches the decision. I still think it is the right thing to do.”

Klopp added that he felt “relieved” after deciding to leave Liverpool, while the reaction from his players was “really good”.