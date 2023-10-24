Klopp’s ‘Salah replacement’ brutally views Liverpool as ‘unrealistic’ option with Prem rivals preferred

Liverpool target Jamal Musiala is not considering leaving Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany.

Musiala and Bayern are at a standstill in contract negotiations with the player’s current deal set to expire in 2026.

Obviously, time is on the club’s side in this situation, but they are eager to secure the long-term future of the superb young attacker.

The 20-year-old has already represented the German national team 25 times and is expected to be a crucial player for club and country for many years to come.

There has been some talk over his future in Munich with minutes quite hard to come by this term.

He is yet to start and finish a match in the Bundesliga in 2023/24 amidst reported interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

Transfer gossip: Liverpool eye ‘sensational’ Bayern swoop as Real ponder Mourinho return

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge fan of Musiala and could make a move for the youngster if Mohamed Salah leaves the Reds in 2024.

Salah is still a top target for clubs in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad likely to return for the Egyptian superstar after having a bid worth over £100million rejected by the Reds late on in the summer transfer window.

Musiala’s Bayern teammate Leroy Sane is another player being linked with a move to Anfield and is definitely more similar to Salah as a left-footed winger.

The 20-year-old can operate on either flank but is debatably the most effective through the middle as a No. 10 behind the striker.

Liverpool have never really operated with a player of this mould during Klopp’s time at the club and one star to play under the German manager who is comparable to Musiala is Philippe Coutinho, who often played wide in his latter days at Anfield.

However, German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has said Musiala is viewed as a ‘Salah replacement’, though he is not currently thinking of leaving the Bavarians.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Plettenberg claimed Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Musiala but a move to the Merseyside club is ‘absolutely unlikely’.

If the player does depart Bayern, though, he does not view the Reds as a potential landing spot.

Instead, he believes ‘there are only two realistic options for him: Real Madrid or Manchester City’.

That’s got to be a bit of a kick to the you-know-whats, doesn’t it?

Musiala played the full 90 minutes of a match for only the third time this campaign on Tuesday evening, scoring late on in the 3-1 Champions League win away to Galatasaray.

READ MORE: Premier League’s most creative players 2023/24: Liverpool man climbs into top six