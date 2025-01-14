Mohamed Salah is in the final six months of his contract.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued his thoughts on Mohamed Salah’s current contract situation.

The Egyptian attacker has been a revelation ever since arriving in England in 2017 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most consistent attackers in the competition’s history.

However, despite being a world-class performer, even now in his eighth season at the club, he is now into the final six months of his deal and risks leaving Merseyside for nothing in June.

Klopp, who left Liverpool after nearly nine years in 2024, has now officially begun his role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football – and he was quizzed over the future of Salah at a press conference to mark the beginning of his new role.

“I hope he stays,” was Klopp’s answer. “That’s the biggest striker LFC had in modern times. Obviously they had other good strikers, really good strikers.

“But fantastic player, fantastic human being, outstanding athlete, best ambassador [Egypt] could have, fantastic really pretty much in all departments. So I hope he will stay at Liverpool.”

Salah recently hinted that this would be his final six months at the club with contract talks reaching a standstill. He told Sky Sports: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months.

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?

“Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

In terms of a potential exit, one report has claimed that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad is eyeing up a move. The report claims that Salah is ‘very close’ to agreeing on a move to the Middle East.

With the backing of the Saudi project, it is said that the Saudi Pro League are ’emerging as the leading contender, willing to offer him a contract that could make him the highest-paid footballer in the world’.

Salah has been insatiable this season, posting 21 goals and 17 assists in just 28 games which is more goal contributions than any player has managed across Europe’s top five leagues.

