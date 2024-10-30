‘Liverpool legend Klopp did not consider ‘reactions’ when accepting ‘sh*t’ new job’

Regardless of who you support, it’s difficult to admit Jurgen Klopp wasn’t a big piece in the Premier League jigsaw while at Liverpool.

Klopp called it quits on his Anfield career earlier this year in a shocking statement, asking questions of where the German would go next.

Anfield became his home, and after spending nine years on Merseyside, seeing another manager in the dugout would feel strange, though Arne Slot has got to grips with the demands of the club fast enough.

Klopp left Liverpool in January, leading to speculation whether he fancied a new challenge, a new environment, or was leaving due to personal or health related issues, though after just a handful of months out of the game, Red Bull announced he would join the organisation as their Head of Global Soccer.

The announcement led Klopp to face a strong backlash from German football fans, with the RB Leipzig hated in the country having almost bought their way to the Bundesliga.

Fans of Klopp’s former club Mainz even unfurled a banner in a recent game questioning whether the former boss had forgotten his routes. Klopp spent 18 years there as a player and coach.

🚨🇩🇪 Mainz fans not happy with Jürgen Klopp working with Red Bull. 👎 Some of the banners… “Are you crazy?”, “Did you forget everything we made you become?” 📸 @FrankHellmann1 pic.twitter.com/TuhK2xJpIR — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 19, 2024

However, Klopp defended his decision to take up the role. He told the podcast of former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos’ podcast: “You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be.

Klopp continued: “I am 57 and can still work a few more years. But I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something. So then Red Bull came. For me it is outstanding.”

Klopp also revealed the role will not see him play an active, day-to-day running of the Red Bull clubs, but rather act as an advisor for the energy drink company’s clubs across Germany, Austria, United States and Brazil.

Liverpool fans will be more relieved than anything with Klopp deciding not to take up another managerial role having made them such a powerhouse across English and European football.

Klopp said: ““I did not want to step on anyone’s toes. I love all my former clubs. But I don’t know what I could have done so that everyone is happy.”

Klopp led Liverpool to three Champions League finals, as well as ending a 30 year league title wait when they won the Premier League in 2019-20.

Since leaving management, Klopp has also been linked with the German national team job, though Julian Nagelsmann has ambitions of leading the side to the World Cup in 2026.