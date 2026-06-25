Klopp storms out of interview when asked about Schweinsteiger racism row – ‘Surprisingly you are German’

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp brought an interview to an abrupt end when asked about the racism row involving Bastian Schweinsteiger that’s making headline news in Germany.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder was accused of making racist comments while analysing Germany’s victory over the Ivory Coast.

He said they play “African football” before claiming their style is “a bit unorthodox sometimes, a bit wild, not quite as tactical”, before adding that Julian Nagelsmann’s side needed to be “prepared for it to be unpredictable at times”.

His comments have sparked backlash in Germany and led a journalist to probe Klopp on the interview while the Liverpool hero was working as a pundit for Magenta TV in the US.

Klopp immediately cut off the interview and walked away before later signalling his frustration when again asked about the racism storm.

He told DW Sports: “And now you want to carry on this subject. No, no, I have no chance, I have no chance to answer this question.

“Everybody likes it, so you bring me into this situation. It’s not my job that everybody likes it, but this is a serious subject. I don’t even know what is appropriate to say.

“For African people it’s one thing, for other people it’s another thing, and I’m not here. Thank god I thought nobody asked me about that. You found a moment and surprisingly you are German. That surprised me so much. Thank you very much.”

Klopp then walked away from the group of journalists, who were heard calling out “no, no” as he departed.

After Germany’s 2-1 victory, Schweinsteiger wrote on social media: ‘Ivory Coast were the difficult opponent we expected and showed their technical quality and physicality.’

‘Absolutely not a racist’

Phillip Awounou, a sports journalist from Germany, took Schweinsteiger to task in a recent article for Spiegel news magazine.

He wrote: ‘Behind attributions like “wild” and “unpredictable” are stereotypes which are older than football and which have racist, colonial roots.

‘In the past, Black people of African heritage were stigmatised as uncivilised (“wild”), different (“unorthodox”) and potentially dangerous (“unpredictable”).’

Awounou did also insist Schweinsteiger’s comment don’t make him a racist: ‘That’s simply wrong. Regardless of his problematic remarks, Schweinsteiger is absolutely not a racist and shouldn’t be labelled as such.’